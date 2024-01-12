Thousands of dollars raised to help farewell a young man gone too soon

Thousands of dollars have been raised to provide a fitting farewell to a popular young man from Sanctuary Point.
Tributes have been paid to Lochie Fraser, the 21-year-old who died during a trail bike accident on Wednesday, January 10.
The fatal accident came just as Mr Fraser was about to take the next step to advance his career as an arborist.
Mr Fraser died when his trail bike crashed into a tree in bushland near the Old Quarry off the Parma Fire trail at Yerriyong, shortly after 4pm.
Two men performed CPR before emergency services arrived.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded and performed CPR but Mr Fraser was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
Family friend Shelly Brown, whose partner Wayne Seery employed Mr Fraser at CT Tree Services, described the 21-year-old as "an amazing kid with a heart of gold".
"You wouldn't find anyone who ever had an issue with him - he was loved by all," Ms Brown said.
She said Mr Fraser was "always happy, joking, mucking around", and "would do anything for anybody".
"His love for his family and friends was like no other," Ms Brown said.
Mr Fraser was well known for his golden mullet hair style, but was "a hard worker who loved his job," Ms Brown said, "and had just enrolled in a tree climbing course next week to better his career."
Ms Brown said Mr Fraser died doing what he loved - riding his motorbike and being out in the bush.
But, "He leaves a massive hole in everyone's hearts, and the place won't be the same without him," she said.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help cover funeral costs for a young man gone too soon, and is has raised thousands of dollars.
Ms Brown thanked everyone who had made donations.
"Lochie's family are so grateful and overwhelmed by the response," she said.
