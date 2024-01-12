South Coast Register
Family of dead gunman say police acted to 'best of their ability'

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 2:52pm
The family of an armed man who was shot dead by police outside a Nowra medical centre on Wednesday have told Channel Nine the officers "acted to the best of their ability" in an "incredibly stressful" situation.

