More traffic delays due to work on the Nowra Bridge project

Traffic disruptions due to work on the Nowra Bridge project are set to resume for 2024.
Night work will be carried out from Monday, January 15 to Wednesday, January 31, on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
To minimise impacts to road users, and for the safety of workers, work will be carried out at night between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.
However the site will close over the Australia Day long weekend from 7am Friday, January 26 to 7am Monday January 29.
There will be no construction work during this time, but reduced work zone speed limits will continue to be enforced.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Road users are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Pedestrian access will be maintained during night work, however there may be some changes.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
