Mollymook's Australia Day celebrations are shaping up nicely

Plans for the Australia Day celebrations at Mollymook Beach are shaping up nicely.
This community based event, on Friday January 26, is once again being hosted by the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
At the Australia Day market you will find the Lions Marquee over the basketball court - so go over and say hello.
In addition to the well known market stalls and Lions food vans there will be day-long entertainment under the cover of the Lions marquee from 8.30am to 3pm.
The day starts with a breakfast from the Lions Food Vans, a Welcome to Country by Auntie Nellie Mooney of the Murramarang People followed by performances by the Milton Town Band.
Formalities will be compared by the incomparable Matt Dell topped off by performances from Lions Youth Music Spectacular Finalists, sponsored by Bella Coastal Property, leading to award presentations.
Australia Day Ambassador, Peter Herbert, will be speaking on his experiences with the iconic Crawford Productions and also as an Australian Day Ambassador to communities across rural NSW.
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club look forward to seeing everyone at its "exciting Lions Australia Day Market that builds on the local tradition of an Australia Day with something for everybody".
The day's celebrations are supported by Shoalhaven Council, which donated more than $12,000 to the Lions to help run the event.
