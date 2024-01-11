Driver charged with a range of offences following fatal crash

A man has been charged with a range of offences following the Bomaderry crash that killed sporting coach and identity Scott Balsar.
The crash occurred just after 8pm on Wednesday, January 10, when Mr Balsar's sedan and a utility collided head-on on Meroo Road.
Mr Balsar, 48, died at the scene, while his 10-year-old passenger was airlifted to Randwick Children's hospital with serious head, pelvic and arm injuries.
A 53-year-old male driver and 52-year-old female passenger were able to free themselves from the utility.
They were both treated by paramedics, before being transported to Shoalhaven Hospital.
The female passenger was later transferred to Wollongong hospital.
Following inquiries, police attended Shoalhaven hospital and charged the 53-year-old man with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and driving while his licence was suspended.
A bedside hearing was later held at Shoalhaven Hospital where he was granted conditional bail, to appear before Nowra Local Court on March 15, 2024.
