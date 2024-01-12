South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Medical centre patient praises staff heroics amid gun danger

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:39pm, first published January 12 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who was inside the Junction Street Family Practice on Wednesday when a man produced a gun has called the medical centre staff heroes for their prompt actions in a life threatening situation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.