Medical centre patient praises staff heroics amid gun danger

A woman who was inside the Junction Street Family Practice on Wednesday when a man produced a gun has called the medical centre staff heroes for their prompt actions in a life threatening situation.
Shoalhaven mother of two Tiffany Newton was in the practice waiting room when gunman, Alexander Pinnock, pulled out a pistol while seeing his doctor in a separate room.
Ms Newton did not see the man or the weapon, but realised something was wrong from the sudden change in behaviour by staff and a doctor, who all reacted swiftly and with undeniable bravery.
"I didn't know what was happening, it wasn't until the doctor came up to me and said 'Tiff we need to get out now, you need to follow me, not the front, but out the back way,' he was clearly scared but held it together well," Ms Newton said.
She was unaware of what was unfolding inside when leaving the building and said the doctor returned multiple times to ensure clinic rooms were cleared, despite knowing there was an armed man in the practice.
"Once we were outside he ran straight back in and a female doctor, I'm not sure of her name, asked us to wait at the back," Ms Newton said.
"No one knew exactly what was happening, but we heard whispers of 'He has a gun'."
She overheard staff declare police had been told there was a gunman, when she and other bystanders noticed police officers having lunch at Silver Spoon Thai on Junction Street.
"We were going to go get them, but they must have got the call and ran out to their car and then ran down to us," Ms Newton said.
"The doctor was still at the practice trying to help, but they sent him and more of the others that had gotten out, up to us."
At a press conference following the incident, Assistant Commissioner and Southern Region Police Commander Peter Cotter said the gunman regularly attended the medical centre and during a conversation with his doctor produced a firearm, unprovoked.
Mr Pinnock was shot dead by police following a confrontation outside the centre, with a several shots fired rapidly at 2.40pm.
Ms Newton said later she was shaken by the incident but was incredibly grateful to the doctors and staff at the centre.
"The doctor knew the danger and he kept running back in to get people out, he was incredibly brave," she said.
"The other doctors were so calm and brave too, all of the staff were great."
