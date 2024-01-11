Man dies when his trail bike crashes into a tree at Yerriyong

A man has died following a trail bike crash at Yerriyong, about 18km south-west of Nowra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
About 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 10, emergency services responded to reports a man riding a trail bike had crashed into a tree in bushland, near the Old Quarry off the Parma Fire trail.
Two men performed CPR before emergency services arrived.
NSW Ambulance paramedics responded, finding a 21-year-old man unresponsive.
They performed CPR but the man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.