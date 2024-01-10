Big drop in the Shoalhaven's residential property values

Residential property values have dropped by more than 10 per cent in the Shoalhaven during the year to July 1, 2023.
The NSW Valuer General has recently published land values for the South Coast Region, which are used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for the 2024 land tax year for landowners that are subject to land tax.
The report reflects unimproved land values as of July 1, 2023, showing a slight 3.7 per cent drop in land values across the South Coast region during the financial year.
The South Coast region covers the local government areas of Bega Valley, Eurobodalla, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.
The overall fall was driven by a reduction in residential land values - the biggest at 10.2 per cent in the Shoalhaven, followed by a 6.2 per cent drop in Wollongong.
They were part of an overall 5.6 per cent fall in South Coast residential land values.
The Valuer-General's report said there was still a steady demand by owner occupiers and investors looking for coastal locations close to Sydney, but continuing interest rate rises, inflation and increasing construction costs had resulted in a steadying or decrease across most market sectors.
Meanwhile commercial land values showed a slight increase of 2.2 per cent overall.
Kiama at 10.6 per cent showed a strong increase with relatively steady demand and limited supply throughout the period, while Bega Valley (- 0.5 per cent), Shellharbour (0.1 per cent) and Wollongong (0.8 per cent) remained steady.
The report said a limited supply and the tightly held nature of the commercial market had underpinned values in recent years.
Industrial land values increased by 7.9 per cent overall, with the highest increases in Wollondilly (29.5 per cent), Kiama (23.1 per cent) and Eurobodalla (17.1 per cent).
The report said this was mostly driven by the growing population bases and a limited supply of suitably zoned land.
Wollondilly continued to experience high demand due to its proximity to Sydney and its existing infrastructure in the Thirlmere, Picton and Maldon heavy industrial precincts.
Rural land values remained steady, rising by at 0.9 per cent overall.
The largest increases were seen in Wollondilly (5.7 per cent) and Kiama (4.5 per cent), although slight decreases were seen in Shoalhaven (-3.3 per cent) and Bega (- 3.1 per cent).
Land value increases were driven by purchasers transitioning from residential suburbs within the local government area or from other more densely populated areas to lifestyle properties.
The report said land value decreases in the rural sector were influenced in part by a weakening residential market.
The Valuer-General's report stressed land value was the value of the land only, and did not include the value of a home or other structure.
It said property sales are the most important factor valuers considered when determining land values.
Please visit www.valuergeneral.nsw.gov.au for more information on land values and the NSW valuation system.
