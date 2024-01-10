Police call for witnesses to come forward following shooting death

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following yesterday's shooting in Nowra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A critical incident investigation is underway after police shot a man dead outside the Junction Street Family Practice on Wednesday, January 10.
Police were called to the medical clinic just before 1pm following reports a patient had produced a pistol.
The 34-year-old man - still armed with the pistol - came out of the premises about 2.40pm and confronted officers.
He was shot and was immediately treated by officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
A critical incident team from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad is investigating all circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police believe there were a number of people in the vicinity who might have witnessed the incident, and are appealing for those people to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police say all information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.