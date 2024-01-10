South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Police call for witnesses to come forward following shooting death

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:33am, first published January 11 2024 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following yesterday's shooting in Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.