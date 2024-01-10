Police shoot man dead after he pointed a pistol at officers

Police have shot a 34-year-old man dead after he pointed a pistol at officers outside Nowra's Junction Street Family Medical Centre.
About six shots rang out at 2.40pm on Wednesday, January 10 - nearly two hours after the man walked into the medical centre.
Police Assistant Commissioner and Southern Region Commander, Peter Cotter, said the man was known to staff at the medical centre, and was speaking to a doctor when he "has become extremely agitated, and spoke to many alarming things".
Things the man said raised "significant alarm among the medical staff and the doctor," Mr Cotter said.
During the discussion the man produced a semi-automatic pistol, resulting in staff contacting police who blocked off Junction Street between Berry Street and Shoalhaven Street.
Mr Cotter said there were four people inside the medical centre at the time and three of them managed to escape soon after, with the fourth one escaping a short time later "which left the gunman alone".
Police negotiated with the man through the medical centre's open doors and windows, and "did their very, very best to negotiate with this person", Mr Cotter aid.
The man emerged from the building about 2.40pm, and Mr Cotter said he brandished his gun at the police who were holding a ballistic shield.
"That ballistic shield was dropped during this initial confrontation, and the police retreated," Mr Cotter said.
"The man picked up the shield, further brandished the gun, raising it in the air, and brandishing it at police, and a number of shots were fired by police in the direction of the man."
He was hit several times, and was pronounced dead a short time later despite paramedics rushing to his side as soon as he was shot.
The shooting has been declared a level one critical incident, and is being investigated by the police Homicide Squad, according to Mr Cotter.
He said he was not aware of whether the man fired any shots.
Mr Cotter said the man had a "very limited" criminal history, mainly comprising mainly medical episodes and "more recently psychological medical episodes which required our intervention".
He said the man's family had been notified.
