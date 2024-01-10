Man shot and killed by police during Nowra incident

A man was shot and killed by police officers today following an incident in Nowra.
Just before 1pm today [Wednesday January 10 2024], police were called to a medical clinic on Junction Street, Nowra, after reports a patient produced a firearm.
About 2.40pm, the man, armed with a firearm, came out of the premises and confronted officers.
He was shot and was immediately treated by officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
A critical incident team from the State Crime Command Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review.
