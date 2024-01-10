South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Man shot and killed by police during Nowra incident

Updated January 10 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man shot and killed by police during Nowra incident
Man shot and killed by police during Nowra incident

A man was shot and killed by police officers today following an incident in Nowra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.