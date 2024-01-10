Breaking: Heavily armed police respond to reports of a gun being fired in Junction Street Nowra

Heavily armed police remain on the scene of a medical centre in Junction Street, Nowra after reports of a gun being fired in the location.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A series six shots, in rapid succession, was fired at 2.40pm today [Wednesday January 10] and heavily armed police ran towards the building.
They were followed by paramedics running to and from ambulances.
People in the street were pushed back further from the location.
Junction Street is closed for two blocks due to a police operation at the Junction Street Medical Centre, near the corner of Osborne Street with dozens of police, paramedics and firefighters at the scene.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.