South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Breaking: Heavily armed police respond to reports of a gun being fired in Junction Street Nowra

Updated January 10 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breaking: Heavily armed police respond to reports of a gun being fired in Junction Street Nowra
Breaking: Heavily armed police respond to reports of a gun being fired in Junction Street Nowra

Heavily armed police remain on the scene of a medical centre in Junction Street, Nowra after reports of a gun being fired in the location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.