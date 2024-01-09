Police looking for occupant after Nowra unit gutted by fire

Police are trying to find the occupant of a Nowra unit gutted by fire today (Tuesday, January 9).
The Clipper Road unit that is part of a townhouse complex was well alight when firefighters from the Shoalhaven and Nowra Fire and Rescue Units arrived at about 3.30pm.
They were called a few minutes earlier by neighbours saying a couch was alight, but by the time Fire and Rescue crews arrived the fire had spread, according the Shoalhaven Fire and Rescue Station Officer, Mark Kroon.
Flames were shooting from the back and front of the unit as the property was gutted.
Fire fighters donned breathing apparatus at the battled the fire, and managed to prevent the flames spreading to an adjoining unit.
Four neighbours were checked for smoke inhalation by NSW Ambulance officers, but cleared.
Fire fighters twice searched the property to ensure no-one was home at the time, leaving police with the task of trying to locate the occupant.
Police have started investigating the fire's cause, and ask anyone with information to contact the Nowra Police Station on 4421 9699 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
The blaze followed another fire in Kiama the previous day.
