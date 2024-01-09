New Shoalhaven Tigers Basketball program launched for kids and cubs

Shoalhaven Basketball Association has launched a new program aimed at three to five year olds to develop their basketball skills.
The program is designed to inspire a passion for basketball at a young age and teaches fundamental basketball skills suitable for young children.
SBA chairperson Rachel Martin said it was an exciting time with their new program, which aimed to support young children develop gross motor and social skills for those new to the sport.
"This will also build confidence in participants to then be able to move into our successful Aussie Hoops program which is for children aged 5 to 10 years of age," Ms Martin said.
"We are looking forward to supporting the next generation of basketballers as they start their journey in our sport."
Tiger Cubs term one sessions begin Monday, January 29 and Friday February 2 at 10.30am and run for 45 minutes, however with limited places participants must register to attend.
For Tiger Cub registrations, click here.
