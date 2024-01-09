South Coast Register
New Shoalhaven Tigers Basketball program launched for kids and cubs

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:45pm, first published January 9 2024 - 5:30pm
A new program from Shoalhaven Basketball Association is on the look out for Tiger Cub kids to join the sport. Picture supplied by Greg Turner
A new program from Shoalhaven Basketball Association is on the look out for Tiger Cub kids to join the sport. Picture supplied by Greg Turner

Shoalhaven Basketball Association has launched a new program aimed at three to five year olds to develop their basketball skills.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

