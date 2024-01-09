South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven one of the state's most complained about councils

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven Council might well lay claim to being the most complained about council in NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.