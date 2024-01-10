South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:44pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now
Think you could be a volunteer fire fighter? Shoalhaven positions are open now

Rural fire brigades across the Shoalhaven are on the look out for new volunteer members looking for a sense of personal pride and community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.