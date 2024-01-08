Police are out on the water to conduct boating safety checks

Police have been joining Marine Rescue volunteers to educate Shoalhaven boaters during the holiday period.
Officers from the South Coast Police District have been out on the Shoalhaven's waterways during the summer break, working with Marine Rescue personnel to provide education and safety checks.
Police have reinforced the importance of boating safety when out on the water over summer.
They said anyone going out on a vessel should ensure they carry all safety equipment required for that vessel, know where it is stowed and ensure it is in good working order.
They should also make sure they have a lifejacket for each person which is the appropriate type for the activity being undertaken.
