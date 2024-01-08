Ward calls on Labor MPs to start delivering on promises

State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, has called on local Labor MPs to "do some work and deliver on your promises".
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
And he urged the state and federal governments to make this a year when they started delivering on the pledges made to South Coast residents during election campaigns.
"2024 needs to be a year where the faith and trust placed in Labor Members in Government actually sees some returns on the promises they made to get them elected," Mr Ward said.
He said Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, had been in office long enough to turn promises into action.
"During the election campaign, the Member for Gilmore made lots of promises about a Nowra Bypass but all we have seen is planning money," Mr Ward said.
"Can the Member for Gilmore offer a start date?
"Has the Member for Gilmore been pushing for actual work or just more glossy brochures?" he said.
"The Member for Gilmore tried to take the credit for my work on projects like the Nowra Bridge and the Jervis Bay Road interchange," Mr Ward said.
"When will we see details about a project she promised our local community?
"The Member for Gilmore holds the most marginal seat in government, and she should be kicking and screaming to get this project happening."
Mr Ward also called for more from State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
"Whilst I know the Member for South Coast has been busy signing letters on the Middle East crisis, when will the Member for South Coast be signing a letter calling on her government to announce a start date on the East Nowra sub-arterial?" Mr Ward said.
"And when will the Milton-Ulladulla bypass commence? Do we have plans or even a tender?
"It would be nice to see progress on projects that have been promised."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.