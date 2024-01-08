Traditional tattoo opens discussions on support for multicultural seniors

Tamara te Huia loves talking about her traditional Maori chin tattoo, called a moko kauae.
The team leader for multicultural aged care services in the Shoalhaven said the tattoo was "my connection to my generations".
And Tamara said finding ways to connect through culture to other generations was a common theme among older members of the Shoalhaven's multicultural communities.
"If I can bring that forward to help other people, and especially older people from different cultures to exist here, then that's great," she said.
A range of new ways to support older people from multicultural backgrounds living in the Shoalhaven are being provided.
They are starting with pop-up information sessions Tamara is hosting from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Callala Bay Community Centre on Friday, January 12, and at the Sussex Inlet Neighbourhood Centre the following Friday, January 19.
They follow earlier sessions held in Nowra and Vincentia during December.
She is also starting a new multicultural social group meeting every Wednesday from February 7 in the North Nowra Community Centre, 7 Hood Close, North Nowra, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.
She also wants to start a dog walking group, reaching out to the many single people living in the area who own dogs.
Tamara is working to ensure all older Shoalhaven residents from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are connected to social support, and are also able to access all the government assistance and services available.
Part of that work has been connected with people from multicultural backgrounds, and finding out what she and the Multicultural Community Council of the Illawarra can do to support them.
"Part of our role is to find those groups, support and encourage them, and bring in other people so that the group can grow and continue operating," Tamara said.
The number of people from multicultural backgrounds living in the Shoalhaven was growing, she said.
"We're getting more and more growth down here in that area, especially with people retiring here or moving to the Shoalhaven after working in the Illawarra," Tamara said.
The work with seniors is the first step towards establishing a multicultural hub in the Illawarra.
