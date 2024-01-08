Shoalhaven FC adds to its coaching staff with another quality appointment

Shoalhaven FC's impressive build-up for season 2024 continues with another quality coaching appointment.
The club would like to announce that the coach of its under 20 squad is Rod Connell.
Rod Connell, in the meantime, started coaching in 2006 for Moruya junior teams and has been involved in numerous teams since as both a coach and team manager.
He recently completed his C Licence Coaching Qualification in 2021 before coaching Southern Branch under 15s [2021] and under 16's [2022] then having a year off in 2023.
Rod said that the position of under 20 coach was an easy offer to accept
He said it was not only a great opportunity to increase his football knowledge working alongside Nathan Aldridge and Paul Amos but also to have his sons Logan and Harry playing for the same club for the first time is very exciting.
Rod is looking forward to a great 2024 season for Shoalhaven FC.
