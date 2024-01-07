South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

South Coast surfer ready for World Junior Championships

By Damian McGill
Updated January 11 2024 - 10:45am, first published January 8 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira Buckpitt loves representing Australia on the world surfing stage.
Keira Buckpitt loves representing Australia on the world surfing stage.

Keira Buckpitt is confident she will perform strongly at this week's World Junior Championships in San Diego, USA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.