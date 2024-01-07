South Coast surfer ready for World Junior Championships

Keira Buckpitt is confident she will perform strongly at this week's World Junior Championships in San Diego, USA.
The Ulladulla Boardriders Club member and Culburra Beach resident recently landed in the United States to prepare for the championships.
The championships start tomorrow [Tuesday, January 9] and run until January 14.
Keira, who currently is based at Oceanside in the States, is looking forward to hitting the surf.
"I am feeling pretty good and getting here four days early has helped me get to know the comp site," she said.
Keira has been preparing strongly for the event.
"Before I left I trained in a variety of conditions. As things change so quickly I wanted to practice as much as I could," the promising surfer said.
"Now I'm here in Oceanside I have had time to surf and become comfortable with the conditions."
She has also been keeping up with her strength training and routines.
Keira, leading up to the event, was happy with her form.
"I know I've put in the work and so I am hopeful everything goes to plan," she said
"I am so grateful I've made it this far to be able to compete in this event.
"My ultimate goal is to win but I want to surf my best and get as far through the comp as possible."
Her mum Justine and dad Mick are with the 18-year-old surfer in the US, while her brothers Ben and Beau are cheering her on from Australia.
"It's good to have my parents with me, supporting me and getting me to where I need to be," she said.
She enjoyed competing at the ISA event and being team captain.
"It was an amazing privilege to be chosen by my teammates to be captain and I didn't realise how respected I was and feel grateful they felt that way," she said.
"I really enjoyed the experience, and was lucky enough to lead an awesome group of surfers."
She took part in the opening ceremony which included the "sand pour".
Selected representatives from each country take sand over to the event from where they live - Keira took sand from Lake Wollumboola.
All the sand is poured into one bowl - as a symbolic display of unity - at the opening ceremony.
"The opening ceremony was great, we all got caught up in the vibe and it's an amazing feeling you are representing your country. It's a hard feeling to describe but you feel so proud," she said.
"At the last ISA games in El Salvador I watched my two friends pour the sand and thought how good it would be to do that and then this year it was me.
"Pouring sand from my home beach was special. It was also special to be able to do the sand pour with another South Coast surfer Lennix Smith whom I grew up with.
"Looking out from the stage at all the other countries chanting 'Aussie Aussie Aussie' is something I will never forget."
She surfed strongly at ISA games.
"I was really happy and every heat I scored seemed like a final. I won my first three heats and the level of competition was high," she said.
"I was just so disappointed that my last heat was run on the turn of the tide and the heats were 15 minutes instead of the normal 20 minutes. There were basically no waves that came through. It was a tough way to bow out but that's surfing."
The former St John the Evangelist School still enjoyed her ISA games experience.
"I enjoyed supporting all the kids in the team and the vibe on the beach was so much fun," she said.
"I was also chosen to represent our team in the Aloha Cup where eight countries were chosen to compete in a tag team event comprised of four athletes in each team. "Australia placed fourth overall in both the team events and so I came home with two copper medals which was great."
Australia placed fourth out of 45 nations overall at the ISA Games.
She gets back home on January 21 from the US and will plan the rest of her 2024 schedule.
Keira would like to thank the members of the Ulladulla Boardriders Club and Kent Saunders from Southern Man Surf for their support and guidance.
