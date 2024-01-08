New DJ School launched in Berry, a first of its kind for the Shoalhaven

A Shoalhaven first of its kind DJ school is coming to Berry, aimed at anyone and everyone hoping to pursue a new passion in music.
It is founded my Berry based DJ, Nana Blade, who has experience dating back to 1994 when her career began in London.
"Having 30 years experience DJing, I thought it might be a nice time to share some of my knowledge and experience," Ms Blade said.
The Beat Craft DJ School kicked off by hosting holiday workshops in January and after a high demand for classes, Ms Blade is continuing the school at her studio on Princes Street, Berry for all ages through the year.
"The school is going to be open to all ages, but the holiday program is aimed at kids to see if it could be a new passion for them," Ms Blade said.
"It's more about being crafty with music, they can expect to come and have a fun immersive experience and learn about what DJing is all about, get some hands on experience and learn what the buttons do."
For Ms Blade DJing has been a passion for over three decades and she was excited for her next chapter to be able to share that with others.
"Little did I know it would become a lifelong thing and there's nothing better than seeing people singing and dancing in front of you, music really makes the world go around," she said.
Located in central Berry, for more information on the workshops follow the Instagram page here.
