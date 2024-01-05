Nearly 270,000 items borrowed from Shoalhaven Libraries in 2023

Shoalhaven Libraries loaned out nearly 270,000 items during 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
And the library staff have compiled a list of the most borrowed books during the year.
All of them were written by women.
Heading the list is The Bookbinder of Jericho, by Pip Williams.
It is followed by:
2 - Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus.
3 - Homecoming by Kate Morton.
4 - Go As A River by Shelley Read.
5 - The Running Club by Ali Lowe.
6 - The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer.
7 - The Wakes by Dianne Yarwood.
8 - Exiles by Jane Harper.
9 - Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens by Shankari Chandran
10 - Lady Tan's Circle of Women by Lisa See.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.