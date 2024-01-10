Arts, entertainment and markets: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Huskisson Carnival will officially open next week, with over 20 carnival rides, sideshow games, show bags, face painting and more, it's the perfect place for families this summer. The carnival offers a selection of fan favourite foods, including corn dogs, popcorn and fairy floss. Arm bands can be bought on site or in advance online.
The Nowra Aquatic Park is hosting a weekly movie night this summer sure to help you cool off, with Mavka: The Forest Song shown on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are available for purchase on site, and movies alternate every weekend. The Splash Cafe will also be open on the event evenings, offering burgers, hot chips, cold drinks and more.
Girls aged 12 to 24 are invited for a free workshop with the Shoalhaven Basketball Association at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre. Registrations are essential to this introduction to basketball in a female only environment where participants will learn from experienced coaches, meet new people and enjoy a new sport with morning tea and lunch provided.
With almost 100 stalls, the Huskisson Market will be open at the Huskisson Sportsground Sunday from 8.00am to 2.00pm. The market features an array of fresh produce, handmade products, vintage collectors items, clothing, arts and crafts, handmade gifts and much more. The market opens on the second Sunday of every month.
Hosted by the Ulladulla Marine Rescue, the Wharf Markets are on from 8am to 1pm with live music and great energy all morning. There's plenty of options at these markets, with trinkets galore, fresh produce, handmade gifts and plenty of breakfast options on offer to keep tummy's happy.
