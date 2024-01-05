Police investigating after firearms allegedly found in Nowra home

Police are investigating after a number of unregistered firearms and firearm parts were allegedly found at a home on Antares Close, Nowra.
Officers attended the address on Wednesday, January 3, to execute a search warrant and also serve a firearms prohibition order.
During a search of the home officers allegedly located a number of unregistered firearms and firearms parts, homemade firearms along with an amount of unauthorised ammunition at the address.
Police are continuing to investigate the alleged finds.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.
