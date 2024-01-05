Shoalhaven FC's season preparation kicks off with coaching appointment

Shoalhaven FC's preparation for season 2024 is shaping up nicely.
The club, as it gears up for the season, will be announcing the coaching team that will be taking the Shoalhaven FC squads through the 2024 season.
The club was recently promoted from the Community League and will compete in the District League this season.
Shoalhaven FC, first up, would like to announce the signing of the new coach of the 18 squad, Paul Amos.
He has a strong coaching and playing background.
Paul moved to the Shoalhaven area 12 years ago and has since coached junior teams with Milton Ulladulla FC for 12 years, while also running local Shoalhaven Association Talent ID Programs.
He has also coached at Southern Branch Inc SAP and AYL for the past seven years and was also FNSW TSP Southern Coach for two years.
Paul said he was looking forward to taking the reins of the u18 squad here at Shoalhaven FC.
The newly appointed coach, played football from the age of six with Birrong Sports before moving through the Youth League Representative ages with Bankstown Association.
At 17-years-of-age, he made his first grade debut for Liverpool City in NSW State League before moving back to Birrong Sports to Play in the Bankstown Premier League where he won two premierships.
