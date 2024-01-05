Just under a month to go until the 136th Berry Show

The 136th Berry Show is going full steam ahead this year, making a return with everyone's favourite rides and competitions, along with new exciting exhibits.
Dubbed "The greatest show in town", the two day event will run across February 2 and 3, with a variety of events for the whole family to enjoy.
Entries are now open for exhibitors and competitions, with doggy high jump back on, and a new addition of little dog limbo for dogs which can't leap quite so high.
Berry Show Society president John Miller said this is the second year since the show returned after a four-year hiatus, following black summer fires and COVID-19; and for 2024 the committee have some great events in store.
"It's a truly great community weekend that really brings us together for all the right reasons," Mr Miller said.
"Regardless of all our differences, we come together and celebrate the year that's gone and the year that's coming," Mr Miller said.
Running for almost a century and a half, the Berry Show has become a central piece of the community, and Mr Miller said the committee aimed to honour the townships heritage, while embracing the future.
"We have a lot of displays like a milking demonstration, sheep shearing, working dog and those old arts that have been sort of gone by the wayside," he said.
"We've got Ron McKinnon's Bullock Team, the Marley Draught Horse display and a 1901 wool wagon, there's all these things from the past and they draw such a crowd."
The show features live entertainment across the weekend, a rodeo and bucking bull exhibit, competitions involving local makers, agriculture displays, children's pet show and much more for a family friendly couple of days at the Berry Showground.
"One of my most enjoyed competitions is the kids pet show, they were having a ball and the memories made there they will keep with them for life," Mr Miller said.
To purchase tickets for the show or view the 2024 catalogue, click here.
