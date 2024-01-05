Pyree Hall to host folk music as part of Festival of Small Halls

The Pyree Hall is hosting a rare musical event on Thursday, January 18, when the Festival of Small Halls bring folk performers Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson to the Shoalhaven.
The pair are touring between the Woodford and Illawarra Folk Festivals, covering 16 venues during the weeks between the two major music events.
And they are bringing to Pyree a van full of bunting, instruments, and folk spirit.
Focusing on traditional Scottish music, Ryan Young brings new life to very old, often forgotten tunes by playing them in his own unique way.
His fiddle playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and a great depth of dynamics and precision.
"I have long wanted to tour in Australia and see this model of grass roots touring as a wonderful way to get a real sense of the communities, landscapes, cultures in beautiful New South Wales," Ryan said.
"I am really excited to share the traditional music of Scotland with audiences and I look forward to learning from and sharing with all those we encounter along the way, including the talented Alana Wilkinson."
Combining delicate melodies with disarmingly insightful vignettes about the human condition, Alana is a smiling assassin.
Her songs skewer ex-lovers, would-be suitors, ridiculous social norms and the absurd challenges of a suburban upbringing in a merciless, yet strangely affectionate way, leaving audiences feeling like they're sitting in her living room, chatting about life over a steaming cuppa.
"I am over the moon to be heading out on the Small Halls Tour," she said.
"Something very special happens when music veers off the beaten tour track and settles into regional towns.
"These shows provide the most beautiful, intimate setting for artists and audiences to connect and I'm honoured to be sharing my songs and stories in this incredible way."
Tickets are on sale at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com
