Shoalhaven local Jaymii-Lee Morris to join Gladiators 2024 bringing Chaos to screens

Literally going strength-to-strength, Shoalhaven local Jaymii-Lee Morris has taken the world stage by storm.
And she'll now take to television screens in the upcoming series Gladiators 2024.
Launching on Network 10 on Monday, January 15 contenders will go up against Ms Morris (Chaos) and 11 other Gladiators to battle it out.
Despite each Gladiator having a vibrant costume and new title, Ms Morris said her character Chaos is very much the same version of herself when she's home.
"I haven't had to change one bit, my character is very much me in real life and everything that I am, my big bold colourful hair," Ms Morris said.
"None of it was staged, we could totally be ourselves, and me being my character, Chaos, I get to be a little bit crazy.
"There was no holding back, I could throw people, tackle them to the ground things like that and that's all a part of my character."
The Gladiators for 2024 are a mixed bag of talent, including commonwealth games athletes, fitness coaches, Ninja Warrior champions, a former NRL player, Iron Woman and more.
Ms Morris said working alongside other athletes and fitness fanatics created a great energy, with everyone as passionate about their sport as she is, and audiences will be surprised by the strength and ability the Gladiators have.
"They'll see me as this big, strong, crazy character and some of the other Gladiators are not like that, they might have a different strength," Ms Morris said.
"Everyone is amazing in all different ways and it really shows their character, it shows what people are capable of."
Ms Morris has been powerlifting for over a decade and trains at Stronger in Nowra when she's not out competing.
She ended 2023 breaking two world records at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation championship in Russia, with a 152.5 kilogram bench press and a 270kg deadlift for the 90kg weight class.
"If you want something, just do that, I literally just wanted to lift weights and because I'm so passionate about it and wanted to do well, I'm now literally one of the strongest in the world," she said.
