Shoalhaven Council appoints Robyn Stevens as new CEO

Shoalhaven Council has appointed the successor to retiring CEO Stephen Dunshea.
Robyn Stevens steps into the position on Monday, February 12 - three days after Mr Dunshea's departure.
Ms Stevens is joining the organisation with more than 20 years of experience working in local government, including 15 years in leadership and management roles at councils in Victoria.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said she was pleased to announce the appointment of someone of the professional calibre of Ms Stevens, who brought diverse skills in project delivery, positive leadership and community focused outcomes.
"We look forward to welcoming Ms Stevens to the Shoalhaven as someone who has a strong community focus and proven experience in inspiring positive and productive change in a local government context," Cr Findley said.
"It was unanimous amongst the selection panel of councillors that Ms Stevens had the resilience, integrity and critical thinking skills necessary to lead the organisation through some of the challenging times ahead," she said.
"Her strong business acumen and broad range of experience in local government and the public sector will be a real asset in setting the path forward."
Ms Stevens has held the position of community service delivery executive director at the City of Greater Geelong since 2018.
In that role she managed more than 1,700 people and was accountable for developing strategy and policy to deliver best practice services, projects and assets.
During the 10 years prior, she managed the operational output of an extensive range of services, projects and activities to meet the diverse needs and aspirations of local communities, including sports clubs, young people, people with disability, seniors and vulnerable people.
Ms Stevens said she was excited to be joining the Shoalhaven team.
"Shoalhaven is known for its beautiful natural scenery and picturesque towns and villages," she said.
"The city is going through a transformational phase of growth while still recovering from a number of natural disasters caused by extreme weather events during the last few years.
"I look forward to working with the community, the council and the organisation to plan for how we meet the community's vision for the city and continue to rise to these challenges in the immediate future," Ms Stevens said.
