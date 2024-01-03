Nowra Show Society provides a Christmas boost for children

Many children woke up on Christmas day to the joy of receiving gifts because of the generosity of the Nowra Show Society and the Royal Agricultural Show Foundation.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In the lead-up to Christmas the RAS Foundation, Good360 and AgShows NSW put together a $120,000 collection of toys, books and other useful items for distribution through a selection of show societies.
Among the beneficiaries was the Nowra Show Society, which received a pallet of goods including 100 Lego and Duplo kits.
They were distributed to three organisations, starting with local foster care organisation CareSouth.
Other items were distributed through Ray White Nowra to the Homeless Hub, and the Nowra Community Bendigo Bank to Anglicare.
RAS Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the organisation was honoured to drive an initiative that brought joy to so many people.
"The annual Christmas distribution is a special project for us, and we are grateful to once again partner with Good360 and AgShows NSW to help out communities in need during this important season", Ms Logan said.
"Over the years, the goods in these pallets have been instrumental in providing resources for show societies to be shared and distributed within their communities, bringing families together and ensuring every child has a gift under the Christmas tree," she said.
"Our rural and regional communities are the beating heart of Australia, and this is a small but meaningful way that the RAS Foundation can give back to these areas."
The Christmas distribution initiative is funded through events hosted every year by the RAS Foundation at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.