Nowra's historic Bridge Tavern ready for a new lease on life

A new owner of Nowra's historic Bridge Tavern is expected to be finalised within coming days.
Expressions of interest for the site on the corner of Bridge Road and North Street closed during December, and Tim Jones from selling agent MMJ said negotiations were continuing with two potential buyers.
He said there was plenty of interest in the 3271 square metre site with a mixed use zoning, which was expected to bring a sale price close to $4 million.
The hotel was opened in 1888 by Henry Moss, but closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2021.
The liquor licence was sold, and parts of the site were demolished the following year.
The original 1887 construction was retained, as was a 1924 addition of six rooms on the northern side of the original building.
At the time of the demolition owner Michael Dennis, of M and K Dennis Pty Ltd, said discussions had already been held with Shoalhaven Council about building an apartment block on the prominent location, incorporating the historic hotel structure which was listed as having local heritage significance in council's local environment plan.
Mr Jones said people looking at buying the site were also looking at their options for preserving the heritage-listed hotel building.
"A lot of people have had an interest in doing something nice with that, some sort of commercial, retail application," he said.
"And then obviously with the rest of the site you're going to get your money by developing that - some sort of mixed use development."
Mr Jones said whatever happened it would be "a good sale for Nowra".
"It would be nice to see something done with the site, particularly the heritage item there, restored and back to its former glory because it would be very nice to see that looking like it used to," he said.
"They will do something pretty special there."
The Bridge Tavern has been a key part of the Nowra community since 1888.
According to local historian Alan Clark's book, Early Years of Nowra District Pubs, the Tavern was the brainchild of Nowra's first mayor, Henry Moss, who had conducted the Central Hotel at nearby Greenhills since 1867.
But the opening of the Shoalhaven River bridge meant his business was no longer on the main road.
The hotel's first licensee was 23-year-old Benjamin Thompson.
