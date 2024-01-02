A local collection with flare is happening this weekend

Expired marine flares are being collected from a range of locations around the Shoalhaven this weekend - January 6 and 7.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Most marine flares have a use-by date of three years, and they must be replaced before the expiry date.
They can only be disposed of safely at marine flare disposal collection points and never in either of your kerbside bins.
Expired flares are being collected at:
Ulladulla - next to Marine Rescue, off Wason Street, from 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday, January 6.
St Georges Basin - at the Basin View boat ramp, Basin View Parade, 7.30 to 9am, Sunday, January 7.
Callala Bay - at the Callala Bay boat ramp, Watt Street, from 10.30am to noon on Sunday, January 7.
Greenwell Point - at the Greenwell Point boat ramp, Adelaide Street, 1 to 2.30pm, Sunday, January 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.