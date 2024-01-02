Squatters blamed for fire that destroys a Nowra house

Squatters are believed to have been responsible for a fire that destroyed a Nowra home early on Thursday, December 28.
Shoalhaven Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the home in Quickmatch Street about 12.30am, but when they arrived the home was engulfed in flames.
It was completely destroyed.
While there was little fire fighters could do to save the property, they managed to stop the flames spreading to neighbouring homes.
The home had been vacant for several months, however Fire and Rescue personnel said there was evidence squatters had been present in the house, and they believed squatters were responsible for the fire.
The property had a large amount of junk in the yard, along with eight shopping trolleys out the front on the nature strip.
