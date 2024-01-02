150 years of Shoalhaven cricket history is available online

Family historians and cricket buffs are now able to peruse online information covering more than 150 years of Shoalhaven cricket history.
It was compiled by noted historian and former South Coast Register journalist Alan Clark, AM, who was the cricket association recorder from 1976-77 until 2011-12.
Go to the Shoalhaven Libraries' website and search the catalogue for Shoalhaven Cricket Research, where there are 16 files containing more than 2000 typed pages of information - some from official records, but much from contemporary newspapers.
The first file covers the 1850s and '60s, then others cover each decade up until the end of the 2011-12 season when Mr Clark stepped down from his formal involvement in the sport.
Mr Clark has written many books about Shoalhaven cricket over a 40-year period, and much of the research he used can now be accessed through the website.
