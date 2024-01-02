Nowra's $2.3M Lotto winner still thinks he is being 'punked'

A last-minute decision has changed the lives of a Nowra couple, and provided an early start to their new year's celebrations.
They scored more than $2.3 million in Saturday night's Lotto draw after a last minute decision to enter online secured one of 13 winning entries in the $30 million draw.
"This was an impulse buy 20 minutes before the draw's close," the winning man said.
"I don't play often. We just saw there was a big draw, so we thought we'd get a ticket. It's complete potluck."
Checking the ticket on Sunday morning brought a response of "Holy craperoly!"
"I was triple and quadruple-checking the ticket," he said.
"I still think I'm being punked.
"My wife was in the shower and I ran to her and told her to get out. She thought something was wrong."
The man said the win was "a life-changing amount of money for our kids and the family around us.
"We'll be mortgage-free and be able to support others."
It was one of four division one winning entries to come from NSW.
One of the winners was a syndicate of 64 players, with entries to the syndicate sold at 36 different Lotteries outlets across the state.
