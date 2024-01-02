Report says Shoalhaven towns are havens for seniors

The Shoalhaven boasts three of the best places in NSW for seniors to visit or live, according to a report on the the World Atlas website.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It has listed Berry, Huskisson and Kangaroo Valley among the top seven NSW towns that are ideal for seniors.
It described Berry as "a paradise for seniors who appreciate a blend of country charm and modern convenience".
"Berry's community is known for its warm hospitality, making it an ideal place for seniors to engage in social activities and make new connections," the website said.
It also sang the praises of Berry's surroundings, including wineries, beaches, and "accessible trails for gentle walks amidst nature".
The article described Kangaroo Valley as "an ideal spot for seniors who enjoy nature walks, bird watching, and photography.
"The town itself exudes a quaint, rustic charm, with historic buildings, art galleries, and local craft shops," the article said.
As such it "offers seniors a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life".
Meanwhile Huskisson was described as "a coastal paradise perfect for seniors who love the sea".
"The town's stunning white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine life make it a fantastic location for gentle water activities, beach walks, and nature watching," the site said.
It also praised the Landy Denman Heritage Complex, the town's relaxed pace of life and "the community's emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility".
Other towns included in the top seven were Eden, Orange, Kingscliff and Griffith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.