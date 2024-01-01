What makes Berry the pick of the crop to live or visit

Shoalhaven Council is calling for community feedback as it puts together a new development control plan to shape Berry's future.
The council says input from residents, business operators and visitors will help guide the new DCP that sets the parameters for the design, appearance and siting of new buildings in the town.
"Berry is an iconic heritage town where people love to live and has a unique physical characteristic and rural, boutique character that attracts visitors, which underpins its identity and economy," said city futures director Coralie McCarthy.
"We want to know what you cherish about Berry's current charm and what you envision for its future.
"Your thoughts can influence the planning controls that will define the character of this beloved town," Ms McCarthy said.
The first stage of the community engagement process asks for the community's views and ideas about Berry's characteristic values.
Council will consider this feedback to guide the next stage of community consultation and future planning documents for Berry.
An online survey is open and face-to-face engagement activities are planned for March.
Paper survey forms are also available from council's offices and the Berry Village Pool.
The survey is open until 5pm, February 16.
