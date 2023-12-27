Heavy holiday traffic at several locations on Princes Highway

UPDATE 3.56PM:
Southbound traffic is heavy on the M1 Princes Motorway at Albion Park.
At Falls Creek and Tomerong, southbound traffic is heavy on the Princes Highway.
From Yatte Yattah to Milton, southbound traffic is heavy on the Princes Highway.
11.57PM: Heavy holiday traffic is being experienced at various locations across NSW including the South Coast.
Southbound traffic is heavy on the Princes Highway at both Milton and Ulladulla.
Meanwhile northbound traffic is also heavy on the Princes Highway approaching Ulladulla from the south.
Heavy southbound traffic is also being experienced on the Princes Highway through Nowra.
Motorists should also prepare for a slower trip if they are traveling in other parts of NSW.
This includes:
Motorists travelling over the holiday period are advised to plan their trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
