Looking for New Year's fireworks near you? Look no further.

Hoping to catch a fireworks display to bring in the new year? Here's a list of fireworks and New Year's Eve events across the Shoalhaven to end 2023.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A night of carnival fun will take place at The Friendly Inn on Moss Vale Road, Kangaroo Valley, with tickets available online or on the day. It's recommended to get there early, as the event kicking off at 4.30pm, the best spots fill up quickly and the fireworks display is at 8.45pm.
The Berry Family Fun Night is back at the Berry Showground this year, supported by the Berry Rotary Club. Gates open at 5pm and the fireworks display is scheduled for 9pm. The night features carnival style food and rides galore, with families encouraged to bring a picnic blanket to sit on.
The Heads Hotel is putting on a family friendly new year's event, with a fireworks display by Mr Boom Boom at 9pm. Kids face painting will be available from 4.30pm and DJ Oasis will be playing in the new year from 9.30pm. Bookings are recommended.
The family friendly Huskisson fireworks display will be back on this year. Put on by the Huskisson Chamber of Commerce, the event begins at 9pm with plenty of space on the Huskisson forshore on Owen Street to lay out a picnic blanket. A second fireworks display will be put on at the Joylands Carnival.
The coastal town of Currarong will have a fireworks display at Dolphin Reserve which begins at 9pm. No public access will be granted to Dolphin Reserve while the display is shown, so it's recommended to arrive early to secure the perfect seat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.