Shoalhaven Cheer Academy's high flying Diamonds selected for Global Games

The Shoalhaven Cheer Academy's Diamond squad have launched a GoFundMe page to help them get to the Global Dance & Cheer Games in Hawaii next year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After making it through a rigorous process as they fine-tuned and recorded routines, the Diamonds were put before a selection of judges where they made it through to the international competition in May next year.
Diamonds coach Scarlett Tebbutt, who has recently graduated high school said there was tears of happiness and a lot of squealing when the the news broke they'd made it through.
"I was really surprised, as were the kids too, we were all really excited," she said.
"It's a really proud moment and they've worked really hard all year and their teamwork has just grown so much over the last twelve months."
The team of 13 girls and one boy aged between seven and 13, come from around the Shoalhaven and as had been competing all year, fine tuning their routine, they were beyond excited to have the opportunity.
"We're hoping to get our whole original team to go all the way to Hawaii and then also those who need a little bit assistance so that they can go through and do what they love," Ms Tebbutt said.
The Shoalhaven Cheerleading Academy Diamonds are selected for the Global Games next year. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Scarlett's Mum, Rhiannon Tebbutt had been working hard behind the scenes to set up the fundraiser, and said the competition was a once in a lifetime opportunity for many kids, but they needed help to get them all there.
"Obviously this comes at a great cost to families at this financially trying time, and not the whole team can possibly afford to go," she said.
"All we want is the best for our kids, to inspire other kids and show anything is possible with hard work and dedication." she's working really hard behind the scenes
The close knit team of Diamonds reported tears of happiness and a lot of yelling when they found out they were selected for the Global Games.
The GoFund Me page set target is to raise $50,000 for these boys and girls from around the Shoalhaven to show the world what they've got.
Taylor Morris and Taj Blair, both 11 years old loved competing on the stage and the excitement it brought.
"I like competing and making connections with other people on the team and learning all of the routines," Ms Morris said.
While Jasmine Morris, aged 13, loved seeing not only herself, but the team improve overtime.
To donate to the Diamonds to get to Hawaii, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.