Pre-book to enjoy the beauty of Booderee his summer

With its crystal-clear ocean waters and pristine bushland, Booderee National Park is a great place to plan a summer adventure.
Park Manager George Brown said it's been a busy year for the park with more than 200,000 visitors already making it a destination.
"Summer is our busiest time of year and we're expecting another bumper peak season," Mr Brown said.
"Visitors can help our park staff and traffic controllers by planning ahead, allowing extra time and pre-booking their park entry passes for smoother entry.
"Traffic management arrangements will be in place at the entry station precinct on Naval College Road and electronic variable messaging signage with notifications about park closures will be located on Pacific Hill.
"On days when the park reaches capacity, we will temporarily close the park to new visitors to manage congestion. The park will re-open as numbers ease and we'll be keeping people updated via our Facebook account.
"We also want everyone to have a safe and memorable experience at Booderee this summer and to take precautions to look after their safety and those they are traveling with.
"Importantly, I'd like to remind visitors that the beaches at Booderee are not patrolled. Our team has prepared some safety messages to help visitors have a positive and memorable park experience and we encourage everyone visiting to read these on our website."
Booderee National Park is Aboriginal land, jointly managed by the Wreck Bay Aboriginal Community and Parks Australia.
For more information visit www.booderee.gov.au
