There's reduced council services over the holidays, here's what you need to know

Council services will be reduced over the holiday period, with Shoalhaven City Council administrative offices in Nowra and Ulladulla closed from 4pm Friday December 22, until Tuesday January 2.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
For urgent matters an after-hours helpline is available on 1300 293 111, or common queries can be often answered on council's website or via an online enquiry form.
Waste and recycling depots will have reduced hours, with all Shoalhaven depots closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Council recommends to check individual depots for a possible change in hours outside of those dates.
Yellow recycling bin collections will be increased to weekly kerbside pick ups from Monday December 18, until Friday January 26.
Shoalhaven swim, sport and fitness centres will have changed hours over the holidays, with each facility differing:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.