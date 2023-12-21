South Coast Register
There's reduced council services over the holidays, here's what you need to know

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
December 21 2023
Shoalhaven City Council will have reduced hours over Christmas.
Council services will be reduced over the holiday period, with Shoalhaven City Council administrative offices in Nowra and Ulladulla closed from 4pm Friday December 22, until Tuesday January 2.

