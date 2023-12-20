Last minute Christmas shopping: Markets on in the Shoalhaven this week

Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers & producers. There will also be local buskers, along fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries & breweries will be featured. 2-6pm Every Thursday - RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE. Held at Jellybean Park, Egans Lane, Nowra.