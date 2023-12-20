Last minute Christmas shopping: Markets on in the Shoalhaven this week

Local markets are the perfect place to finalise any last minute Christmas shopping, full of unique handmade gifts and treats for every type of person. And support local while you're at it.
From 2pm to 5pm every Thursday, the Berry Farmers market has an array of local fresh produce and preserves perfect for the Christmas dinner table, or local wine, and preserves for a gift. The market is held at the Berry Showground.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers & producers. There will also be local buskers, along fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries & breweries will be featured. 2-6pm Every Thursday - RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE. Held at Jellybean Park, Egans Lane, Nowra.
Featuring an assortment of handmade gift ideas, plants, crafts, clothing, jewellery and more, the Nowra Showground Market has something to appeal to any taste. For a bite to eat while you're there, The Family Cafe run by Yo Mama Kitchen will be open and WTF Donuts will be selling sweet treats and coffee all morning. The market is open from 8.30am to 1pm.
