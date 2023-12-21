Christmas display on the highway catching the eye of locals and tourists

On the Princes Highway heading south towards Nowra, travellers will be greeted with a festive display on both sides.
Paul Camilleri, from Camilleri Quality Hay & Silage and his grandchildren Angelo (8) and Ella (10) have been putting up their Christmas display made of hay bales since 2020.
Mr Camilleri said it's been a great way to cheer up the community and he often gets phone calls from the public saying how much they love the display.
Each bale is about 400 kilograms, making the Christmas tree alone nearly 2.5 tonnes in total of hay, which must be put into place by heavy machinery.
"It takes about a week or two to make mucking around and putting bits and pieces here and there," Mr Camilleri said.
"And it's just something nice for the community."
His grandson Angelo said his favourite part was using the spray paint, while Ella said she thought it was just nice to help out.
Further down the highway, Turfco has their locally well-loved cow displays which driver Scott Parker puts together.
Mr Parker has been working with Turfco for over 30 years, and working on the displays since 2010.
Turfco marketing and sales manager Georgia Wedd said Mr Parker does the painting in his own time, and Turfco had received some great comments on it from the public.
"The comments have been really great, the community loves it," Ms Wedd it.
"Which makes it all worthwhile and Scott loves to do it too."
They create a different display each month for the public to enjoy, with Christmas nearly always their most extravagant and many more to come in the new year.
Got another Christmas display to share? Send it to editor@southcoastregister.com.au.
