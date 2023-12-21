Elders recognised in Nowra Bridge artwork

Shoalhaven artists have taken inspiration from their Indigenous Elders to help create moving murals installed this week under the northern abutment of the new Nowra Bridge.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the hand-painted murals, celebrate and honour the traditional custodians of the land as they take inspiration from this year's NAIDOC week theme, For Our Elders.
"The centre mural celebrates the important and prominent role Elders have played, and continue to play, in our lives," the spokesperson said.
"They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and loved ones.
"The two outer panels capture spectacular landscape scenes inspired by the Shoalhaven River and surrounding areas.
"The artworks were commissioned as part of the Nowra Bridge Project's Aboriginal Heritage Interpretation Strategy.
"Transport for NSW and the Nowra Bridge project construction contractor, Fulton Hogan, have been collaborating on various projects with TAFE NSW Nowra art students, Aboriginal Cultural and Arts teacher Warwick Keen and well-known local artist Glenn Duffield.
"The students were originally asked to submit concept artworks for consideration and absolutely blew us away.
"As a result, the work submitted has been incorporated into the final three six-metre-wide murals painted by Mr Duffield with the students help."
TAFE NSW teacher Warwick Keen said it was a great opportunity for his Certificate III and Certificate IV Cultural Arts students to develop their careers through real-life experience.
"It's been an invaluable learning experience which has taught them how to work with government and industry to create artwork from concept and creation through to display, at a location where countless people will get to appreciate their work," he said.
"Our students are now better placed to tap into growing demand for cultural art as they continue to advance their skills - and of course, they're thrilled to be leaving a permanent legacy at the bridge for visitors to appreciate and learn about the area's cultural heritage."
