Shoalhaven Basketball Association's free all female workshops aim to empower

The Shoalhaven Basketball Association is calling on girls and young women to sign up to their first ever all female workshop.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Empowering Hoopsters is a free event aimed at girls aged 12 to 24 that is suited to all basketball skill levels and encourages newcomers to the sport.
SBA chairperson Rachel Martin said the clinic is designed to empower young local women to get involved in the sport.
"We would love to encourage young women and girls to come along, have a nice day and create an environment where girls thrive without having boys there to compete against them," Ms Martin said.
"It's all female coaches as well, which we've been working on in a couple of our programs to make young girls feel like they can participate without some of the concerns they have."
Additionally, Ms Martin said the SBA would like to thank the Regional Youth Grant- Summer Break Project for funding the Empowering Hoopsters two day clinic.
The workshops will run from 9am to 3pm on Thursday, January 11 for 15 to 24 year olds, and the Friday, January 12 workshop is designed for girls aged 12 to 14.
Regular participants at the club are welcome and encouraged to bring along a non-basketball friend to share the sport with in a friendly environment, with morning tea and lunch provided.
The workshops will take place at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, and registrations are essential as there is limited space available.
To register, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.