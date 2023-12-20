The Greenwell Point Hotel is reopened under new management with big plans for 2024

The Greenwell Point Hotel is under new management, with a complete renovation and 33 room hotel approved to go ahead in the new year.
After a brief management changeover left the pub closed for three days, the hotel owners have reclaimed management.
Peter Dobb has owned the hotel for 17 years and is excited to be back at the forefront with his three children, Samuel, Sheridan and Kiarah.
"This pub is a part of the community and we want to create a family friendly environment," Mr Dobb said.
Local chef Mel Kenneally was retained in the changeover and will keep the menu and classic pub-style food, with a new pizza oven just installed.
In 2024 the pub will receive major works, with a 33-room hotel, upgraded sports bar, modernised outdoor and internal facelift, beer garden, children's playground and more.
The front of the building will be opened up to a street view, while the outdoor area will be expanded to seat 200 people and feature dining cabanas for up to ten people.
The pub's new licensee Jane Quinton said the renovations will be fantastic for the area and the local community.
"I'm very community-minded, I like to work with the community and think everyone has a right to be out in a safe environment for families," Ms Quinton said.
"My focus is to stay close to the community, and we've changed to already have locally sourced meat from the local butcher."
The hotel will continue to hold weekly meat raffles on Friday's and live music to encourage locals and tourists to visit the region.
