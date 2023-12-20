South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our Business

The Greenwell Point Hotel is reopened under new management with big plans for 2024

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated December 21 2023 - 8:53am, first published December 20 2023 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team behind the Greenwell Point Hotel, chef Mel Kenneally, licensee Jane Quinton, and owner publican Peter Dobb. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The team behind the Greenwell Point Hotel, chef Mel Kenneally, licensee Jane Quinton, and owner publican Peter Dobb. Picture by Holly McGuinness

The Greenwell Point Hotel is under new management, with a complete renovation and 33 room hotel approved to go ahead in the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.