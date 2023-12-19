South Coast boaters urged to avoid dangerous sandbars to stop fatalities

Authorities are urging boaters to beware of three potentially dangerous sandbars over the holiday period, warning their life depends on it.
Illawarra Coast, Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey is urging anyone keen to hit the water around the Illawarra and Shoalhaven to be mindful of crossing three areas with caution to avoid capsizing.
"We have a bar at Windang, we have one on the Shoalhaven River and we also have one at Sussex Inlet," he said.
"If anyone is looking at crossing a bar, standoff, check the conditions and then decide whether it is safe to proceed."
Since January, Marine Rescue NSW volunteer units have completed 422 search and rescue missions along the coast between Port Kembla to Kioloa, safely returning 947 people to shore.
Capsized vessels can lead to life-threatening emergencies and Inspector Massey said boaters and paddlers should always wear a lifejacket and remember some key actions if they find themselves in the water.
"Stay with your craft, it is easier to spot if you are with a craft even if it is upside down," he said.
"Make sure you've got some way of calling for help whether you carry flares with you, whether you carry your phone in a waterproof case or even carry a portable radio."
Boaters and paddlers are encouraged to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW via the Marine Rescue app or VHF Channel 16 every time they head out on the water with paddlers more vulnerable to minor changes in conditions.
"You could be on a stand-up paddleboard, you could be in a canoe or kayak but it is important to Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue NSW so we can look after you in the event you don't come back when you say you were going to," he said.
Assess conditions and prepare was another key aspect to note before heading out on the water, he said.
"If you do turn up at the boat ramp and conditions have changed and are poor, don't feel the obligation to always go out, make that assessment and sometimes the safest option is just to turn around and go home," Inspector Massey said.
"Get your boat serviced, make sure that it works because over half of our jobs are for flat batteries or running out of fuel," Inspector Massey said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
