Bomaderry High School's HSC ace Darcey Martin-Weiss awarded for academic excellence

Bomaderry High School students have performed in this years HSC, with the best results coming through in Aboriginal studies, maths, food technology and industrial technology
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
BHS principal Ian Morris said that despite moving past only focussing on ATAR results, teachers were incredibly proud of their students achievements.
"It's been a fantastic cohort, we're really proud of all their achievements, but we're not defining them on today," Mr Morris said.
"It's one part of who they are, that's how we celebrate it here at Bomaderry."
Top performing subject, Aboriginal studies wasn't offered at Bomaderry High School seven years ago, which Mr Morris said they were most proud of those results.
Moving forward the school aimed to focus on continuing to offer a diversity among the curriculum, encouraging students to pursue their passions.
"There's all these things we're trying to do here and the students can get a real range in the curriculum," he said.
Top academic performer, Darcy Martin-Weiss achieved a 95 in Aboriginal studies, 97 in maths, 85 in visual art, and overall achieved an ATAR of 86.
She had two Band 6 and three Band 5 results and her Mum Rachel Martin said her daughter put in a lot of hard work, committing to her studies and future career.
Ms Martin-Weiss secured multiple early entry offers and will defer next year to work and continue her heavy involvement in the Shoalhaven Basketball Assocation.
She will then follow her creative passions and pursue a Bachelor in Interior Architecture at University of NSW in 2025.
While in her senior school years Ms Martin-Weiss also undertook a certificate III in fundamentals of design with the Whitehouse Institute of Design, Ms Martin said although it didn't count towards her ATAR it did ignite a further passion in the creative spaces.
"She's been very creative since she was young, but in years 11 and 12 it's something she has really focussed on," Ms Martin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.